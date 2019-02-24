Buhari beats Atiku in seven Borno LGAs displaced by Boko Haram

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, is in clear lead ahead of his major challenger, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in seven local government areas that have been displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.

Despite the reclaim of most local government areas that were once under the control of Boko Haram fighters, many of the displaced persons still live in camps. These camps are either located in Maiduguri, the state capital, or at various local government headquarters.

Analysts expect that the opposition parties, especially the PDP, might be able to make some inroads in these displaced local governments, especially over residents’ fixation on the ruling party’s inability to effectively degrade the insurgents.

But despite the impressive presidential campaign rally that Mr Abubakar had in Maiduguri about three weeks ago, the voter return in his favour does not seem to be commensurate with the promises made to Mr Abubakar.

According to results so far announced at the Borno state presidential collation centre, Mr Buhari continues to maintain a comfortable lead in all the seven council areas that were brought in.

In Nganzai local government, Mr Buhari polled 6,804 votes, while Atiku got 975 votes. The local government had 8,058 votes while about 335 ballots were rejected.

In Magumeri LGA, with a total registered vote of 50, 991 and 14, 364 accredited voters, Mr Buhari polled 12,079 votes, while Mr Abubakar got 692 votes out of a total the 13,738 total valid votes.

In Mobbar local government, Mr Buhari polled 13,112 votes to beat Mr Abubakar who got only 280 votes.

Mr Buhari won Gubio local government area with 10,207 votes to beat Mr. Abubakar who got 510 votes.

In Dikwa, Mr Buhari got 17,805 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar, who managed to get only 100 votes.

In Abadam local government where there was a serious voter aparthy, the displaced people who had challenges with their voting centres gave Mr Buhari 5,907 votes with only 270 of them thumbprinting their ballots for Mr Abubakar. Abadam has a total of 45,707 votes.

In Guzamala, another local area with low voter turnout, only 6,284 votes were received. And of that figure, Mr Buhari swept 5,370 votes and left only 521 votes for Mr Abubakar.

Collation will continue at 7pm when other remaining 20 local government areas would have arrived.