President Muhammadu Buhari won the first local government area to be declared in the Saturday’s presidential election in Adamawa State.

Mr Buhari polled 17, 765 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar in his home state.

The opposition candidate scored 14, 673. A total of 34,628 were cast, out of which 1,373 were deemed invalid. Other.

The state has 22 local government areas, and results are still being expected from the remaining 21.