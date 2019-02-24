JUST IN: Minority leader loses Senate seat

Senate’s Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi. [Photo credit: TheCable]
Senate’s Deputy Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi. [Photo credit: TheCable]

The Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi has lost her bid to return to the Senate, as she has been defeated by former fellow party man, Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Adeyeye emerged victorious at the end of the count of votes for Ekiti South senatorial district.

Mr Adeyeye defected to the APC shortly before the 2018 governorship election, after the controversial PDP governorship primaries.

The Returning Officer for Ekiti South senatorial district, Laide Lawal, said Mr Adeyeye polled 77, 621 to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Olujimi who scored 53, 741.

In the same vein, incumbent senator, Fasina Abayomi of the PDP was also defeated by an APC chieftain, Olubunmi Adetunbi.

Mr Adetumbi, a former senator, scored 60, 689 to defeat Mr Faseyi of the PDP who polled 49, 209.

Okowa Campaign AD

Opeyemi Bamidele of the APC and a former member of the House of Representatives was declared winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, defeating the PDP counterpart, Obademi Adewale.

While Mr Bamidele scored a total of 94,279, Mr Adewale polled a total of 48,707.votes.

The presiding officer also declared Yemi Adaramodu of the APC winner of the Ekiti South federal constituency having polled 41, 864 to beat Segun Adekola of the PDP who had 25, 707.

APC’s Olanrewaju Ibrahim was declared winner for Ekiti North 2 federal constituency. He scored 29,388 votes to beat Olusola Omotoso of the PDP who polled 23, 684 votes.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.