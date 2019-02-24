JUST IN: Minority leader loses Senate seat

Related News

The Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi has lost her bid to return to the Senate, as she has been defeated by former fellow party man, Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Adeyeye emerged victorious at the end of the count of votes for Ekiti South senatorial district.

Mr Adeyeye defected to the APC shortly before the 2018 governorship election, after the controversial PDP governorship primaries.

The Returning Officer for Ekiti South senatorial district, Laide Lawal, said Mr Adeyeye polled 77, 621 to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Olujimi who scored 53, 741.

In the same vein, incumbent senator, Fasina Abayomi of the PDP was also defeated by an APC chieftain, Olubunmi Adetunbi.

Mr Adetumbi, a former senator, scored 60, 689 to defeat Mr Faseyi of the PDP who polled 49, 209.

Opeyemi Bamidele of the APC and a former member of the House of Representatives was declared winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, defeating the PDP counterpart, Obademi Adewale.

While Mr Bamidele scored a total of 94,279, Mr Adewale polled a total of 48,707.votes.

The presiding officer also declared Yemi Adaramodu of the APC winner of the Ekiti South federal constituency having polled 41, 864 to beat Segun Adekola of the PDP who had 25, 707.

APC’s Olanrewaju Ibrahim was declared winner for Ekiti North 2 federal constituency. He scored 29,388 votes to beat Olusola Omotoso of the PDP who polled 23, 684 votes.