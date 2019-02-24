Buhari in early lead in Kwara; wins in eight out of nine LGAs

President Muhammadu Buhari is in an early lead across Kwara State as results of Saturday’s presidential election begin to trickle in Sunday evening.

Mr Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, is edging his closest rival and former Nigerian vice president, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

From results of nine local governments announced thus far in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, Mr Buhari has won in eight LGAs.

His closest rival, Mr Abubakar, has won in one local government thus far. There are 16 local governments in Kwara State.

In Asa local government, results announced thus far showed that the APC polled 15, 976 while the PDP polled 10, 705. In Oyun Local government, the APC polled 11051 while the PDP polled 4, 904.

In Ekiti local government, Mr Buhari polled 6, 662 while Mr Abubakar of the
PDP polled 5397.

Okowa Campaign AD

However, Mr Abubakar’s party won in Oke-Ero local government as the
APC polled 6079 while the
PDP polled 6242.

But in Irepodun Local government, the APC resumed its winning streak as it polled 14395 to beat the PDP which polled 10232. Similarly, in Moro Local government, the APC polled 17534 while the PDP polled 7598.

In Ilorin East Local government, the
APC garnered 31,039 votes while the
PDP gathered 12820 votes.

In Offa Local government, the APC won overwhelmingly by polling 23,685 votes while the PDP gathered 4540. Similarly, in Pategi Local government, the APC garnered 14791 while the PDP gathered 3493.

Results of other local governments are being awaited. They include Baruten, Edu, Ifelodun, Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Isin, and Kaiama local governments.

