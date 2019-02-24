JUST IN: Election official killed in Rivers State — INEC

Voting in Rivers state

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, has confirmed the death of the commission’s ad-hoc staff in Rivers State.

Mr Yakubu said the staff, Amakiri Ibisaki, female, was hit by a “stray bullet”.

He said the commission condemned the killing and will provide the necessary report to security agencies for investigation.

“We have recorded the first fatality, an adhoc staff was hit by bullet,” he said.

“We condemn this attack and will forward a comprehensive report for security agencies to investigate.”

It was not immediately clear whether Ms Ibisaki was a corps member. The bulk of INEC’s election duties staff is made up of university and polytechnic graduates undergoing a one-year compulsory national youth service.

Okowa Campaign AD

The presidential and National Assembly elections have recorded more than 20 deaths so far across the country, with Rivers State the worst affected.

At least six people were killed in the oil-rich state on Saturday, authorities said. One of those killed was a soldier who was shot dead as he tried to clear a road block, the Army said on Sunday.

