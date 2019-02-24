Election Violence: Three killed in Kogi — Police

Kogi State Map
The Nigeria Police in Kogi State Command on Sunday confirmed three deaths following the crisis that erupted during the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, William Aya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said in Lokoja that a police inspector, Mohammed Hammani, was killed on Friday in Okene while in the company of an aide to the state governor.

He said two others lost their lives on Saturday during the elections.

The police spokesperson said the deaths were recorded in Ayingba, Dekina Local Government and Odolu, Igalamela Local Government all in Kogi East Senatorial district.

He said the situation has since been brought under control.

Mr Aya described the situation in the state as calm and commended the residents and candidates for their peaceful conduct.

He also dismissed reports that some candidates in the election were prevented from the state on the eve of the elections, explaining that the stop and search carried out on the day was normal. (NAN)

