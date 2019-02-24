JUST IN: Saraki loses another local govt

At Polling Unit 005/006 Agbaji Quarters, Ajikobi Ward, Ilorin West LGA, Senate President, Bukola Saraki casts his vote
Senate President Bukola Saraki has yet again lost the Ilorin East Local Government to his closest rival, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Saraki, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, polled 14, 654 while Mr Oloriegbe polled 30, 014.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Saraki lost Asa local government to the APC candidate.

There are four local governments in the senatorial district including Asa, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Ilorin South local governments.

While Asa and Ilorin East local governments results have been collated and announced as at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the two other local governments are being awaited Sunday afternoon.

In Ilorin East, the returning officer gave the number of registered votes to be 149,177 while accredited voters were put at 47,174.

