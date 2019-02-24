NigeriaDecides2019: Atiku condemns violence, says his ambition not worth blood of any Nigerian

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the violence in some parts of the country during Saturday’s election in Nigeria.

Several people have been confirmed killed during the elections including 11 in Rivers State.

Mr Abubakar, in a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, reiterated his pre-election statement that his ambition was not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

Read Mr Ibe’s full statement below.

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, condemns the brutal violence that claimed the lives of innocent Nigerians during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country, restating that no one deserves to die over a process to elect their leaders.

Reacting to the reports of violence in some parts of the country, the PDP presidential candidate reiterates his previous position that no politician’s ambition is worth the blood of any innocent Nigerian.

According to Atiku, no politician should celebrate his political gains if they are written in the blood of innocent Nigerians, and that no Nigerian, including innocent youth corps members, deserve to die for the sake of any man’s political ambition.

He said those innocent Nigerians that died won’t be forgotten for their sacrifices, adding that political violence which is being aided and abetted by desperate politicians, is giving our democracy a bad name.

The PDP presidential candidate said those politicians who climb the ladder of human lives to attain power have brought our democracy into disrepute, and that it was high time the Nigerian youth opened their eyes to resist being used to kill and maim.

He explained that any politician who is sincerely interested in the progress of the youth shouldn’t be using them as cannon fodder for his/her ambition. He stressed that the youth deserve jobs and not death.

Atiku added that the real enemies worth fighting are poverty, unemployment, hunger, nepotism, division, despair and uncertain future.

He extends his condolences to the families and friends of those innocent Nigerians that tragically lost their lives.