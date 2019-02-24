BREAKING: Saraki loses in one of four local governments

Related News

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki lost one of the four local governments in the Kwara Central Senatorial District in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Mr Saraki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost to APC’s Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

There are four local governments in the senatorial district including Asa, Ilorin West, Ilorin East and Ilorin South local governments.

While Asa local government’s result has been collated and announced, other local governments were not ready Sunday afternoon.

In the official results announced at the INEC office on Sunday for Asa Local Government, Mr Saraki’s PDP scored 11, 252 votes.

In the same local government, the APC candidate polled 15,932 votes.

The returning officer gave the number of registered voters as 73,425, while accredited voters are 29,023.

Results of other three local governments are being awaited as at time of report.

Details later…