PDP wins Osinbajo’s polling unit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the election for all positions at the polling unit of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The PDP won in the two voting points of the Polling Unit 033.

For the presidential election, the PDP polled 425 votes while the APC had 229.

For the senatorial election, the PDP had 414 votes while the APC had 261.

For the House of Representatives election, the PDP had 268 while the APC had 190 votes.

Popular musician-turned politician, Olubankole Wellington, (popularly known as Banky W) also performed impressively at the polling unit, polling a total of 212 votes in the House of Representatives election.

Elections in the polling unit at 10:30 a.m. and the last voter cast his vote at exactly 7 p.m. while vote counting ended 12:20 a.m. on Sunday.