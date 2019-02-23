It’s Official: Atiku defeats Buhari inside Presidential Villa

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the elections in the polling units at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The Villa has two polling units: PU 021 and 022.

Mr Abubakar scored 505 votes in PU 021 while the president scored 552 votes.

In PU 022, Mr Abubakar scored 525 votes and the president had 465.

In all, the PDP presidential candidate polled 1,030 votes against the president’s 1017 votes.

For the Senate, PDP scored 536 votes in PU 021 while the APC scored 532 votes.

Okowa Campaign AD

In PU 022, the PDP won the opposition party by 546 to 477 votes.

Together for the Senate, the PDP scored 1082 votes while the APC scored 1009 votes.

For the House of Representatives, PDP had 525 votes while APC got 531 votes in PU 021.

The PDP also scored 521 votes in PU 022 while the APC had 464 votes.

In total, for the House of Representatives, the PDP scored 1046 votes while the APC scored 995 votes

The results were confirmed and announced by the polling officers hours after voting ended.

Earlier, the president defeated Mr Abubakar in the latter’s polling unit by a slim margin.

President Buhari had on Saturday morning reaffirmed his confidence in winning the presidential election.

Mr Buhari told reporters shortly after voting at Kofar Baru, Sarkin Yara “A” ward in Daura, his home town, that he would win the election and congratulate himself.

Mr Abubakar made a similar assurance of victory after he voted in Adamawa State.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.