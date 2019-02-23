It’s Official: Atiku defeats Buhari inside Presidential Villa

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the elections in the polling units at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The Villa has two polling units: PU 021 and 022.

Mr Abubakar scored 505 votes in PU 021 while the president scored 552 votes.

In PU 022, Mr Abubakar scored 525 votes and the president had 465.

In all, the PDP presidential candidate polled 1,030 votes against the president’s 1017 votes.

For the Senate, PDP scored 536 votes in PU 021 while the APC scored 532 votes.

In PU 022, the PDP won the opposition party by 546 to 477 votes.

Together for the Senate, the PDP scored 1082 votes while the APC scored 1009 votes.

For the House of Representatives, PDP had 525 votes while APC got 531 votes in PU 021.

The PDP also scored 521 votes in PU 022 while the APC had 464 votes.

In total, for the House of Representatives, the PDP scored 1046 votes while the APC scored 995 votes

The results were confirmed and announced by the polling officers hours after voting ended.

Earlier, the president defeated Mr Abubakar in the latter’s polling unit by a slim margin.

President Buhari had on Saturday morning reaffirmed his confidence in winning the presidential election.

Mr Buhari told reporters shortly after voting at Kofar Baru, Sarkin Yara “A” ward in Daura, his home town, that he would win the election and congratulate himself.

Mr Abubakar made a similar assurance of victory after he voted in Adamawa State.