Buhari defeats Atiku in Obasanjo’s polling unit

President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC), has defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s polling unit in Abeokuta in Saturday’s presidential poll.
INEC Presiding Officer for the centre, Adakole Ochegbudu, announced that Mr Buhari scored 87 votes, while Mr Atiku scored 18 votes in the election.
Mr Obasanjo had several times castigated Buhari and openly announced his support for Mr Atiku ahead of the election.
The former president could not, however, deliver his poling unit to his anointed candidate.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.