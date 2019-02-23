Saraki sweeps own polling unit for PDP

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki won Saturday’s senatorial election in his polling unit in Ilorin, capital of Kwara state.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, also won in the Mr Saraki’s polling unit.

The unit is PU005, Agbaji ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Senate president, who is seeking reelection as a member of the Nigerian senate, is the head of Mr Abubakar’s campaign organisation.

The INEC results show that in the presidential poll, APC scored 68 votes while PDP scored 219 votes.

Similarly, for the senatorial election in the same polling unit, APC polled 59 while PDP recorded 269 votes.

Okowa Campaign AD

For the House of Representatives, APC recorded 40 votes while PDP recorded 255 votes with ADC scoring one vote.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.