BREAKING: Sowore wins own polling unit, floors Buhari, Atiku

and
The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, won his polling unit on Saturday.

Mr Sowore cast his vote at RCM Primary School, Apoi Ward II, Unit 005 in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Earlier, the presidential candidate commended the large turnout that greeted Saturday’s polls in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Sowore said he was happy with the fact that accreditation and voting were held simultaneously, although the process was slow.

He commended the electorate for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

Mr Sowore’s polling unit had 844 registered voters.

“The process has been orderly but very slow. I have been on the queue for a long time now, we hope that things will be hastened up so that as many people as possible can vote, ”he said.

In the final result, announced by the INEC presiding officer, Mr Sowore of AAC scored 208 votes, Muhammadu Buhari of APC scored 82 votes while Atiku Abubakar of PDP scored 11 votes.

Mr Sowore, an activist and former student leader, is the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

See the results of the National Assembly election in Mr Sowore’s polling unit.

Senatorial
PDP=154
APC=79
AA=64
ADP=3
ADC=1

House of Reps
PDP=154
APC=102
AA=39
AAC=7
SDP=1
AD=1
ZLP=1

