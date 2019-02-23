Buhari defeats Atiku at Benue govt house unit

Muhammadu Buhari voting
Muhammadu Buhari voting

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House Makurdi polling unit.

President Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar by a single vote. He polled 125 as against the former’s 124.

Benue State is controlled by the PDP.

The PDP, however, managed to defeat the APC in other seats.

In the senatorial election for Benue Zone B, the PDP’s candidate, Orker Jev, polled 140 votes to defeat incumbent senator, George Akume.

The PDP also defeated the APC with 119 votes against 109 in the House of Representatives election in the polling unit.

Okowa Campaign AD

The state governor, Samuel Ortom, was a member of the APC until last year when he moved to the PDP.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.