Buhari defeats Atiku at Benue govt house unit

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House Makurdi polling unit.

President Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar by a single vote. He polled 125 as against the former’s 124.

Benue State is controlled by the PDP.

The PDP, however, managed to defeat the APC in other seats.

In the senatorial election for Benue Zone B, the PDP’s candidate, Orker Jev, polled 140 votes to defeat incumbent senator, George Akume.

The PDP also defeated the APC with 119 votes against 109 in the House of Representatives election in the polling unit.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom, was a member of the APC until last year when he moved to the PDP.