BREAKING: With wide margin, Shehu Sani loses polling unit

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central, has lost his polling unit to a rival, Uba Sani.

Shehu Sani is seeking re-election to the Senate under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) while Uba Sani is vying on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incumbent voted at Polling Unit 20, Ungwar Seriki ward, in Kaduna North Local Government.

He told journalists in the morning that he chose to vote at the unit instead of Tudun Wada where he usually vote due to proximity to his house.

After the count of ballots, Shehu Sani polled 51 votes setting him away from his rival, Uba Sani, who had 236 votes.

PDP garnered 34 votes.

Okowa Campaign AD

In other results, APC had 292 votes in the presidential polls while PDP polled 23.

For the House of Representatives, APC had 240, PDP 47 and PRP 28.

The results of the polling unit was announced by Umar Sanusi, the Assistant Presiding Officer 1 for the unit.

Formerly a member of APC, Mr Sani defected to PRP at “dying minute” after failing to secure the party’s ticket.

