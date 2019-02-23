Ribadu delivers own polling unit to Buhari

The Director of Field Operations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Nuhu Ribadu, has delivered his polling unit and ward to the APC.

Mr Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), joined other Nigerians to cast his vote at his Bako ward of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The result for Voting Point 04 of Polling Unit 11, where Mr Ribadu voted showed that APC polled 142 ahead of PDP’s 79 votes.

Overall, APC scored 549 in the unit, while PDP got 304.

Bako ward is located close to Ajiya ward, the polling area of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Aside the unit 11, APC made a good showing as it cleared other units under the ward in the presidential election.

In unit 001, APC got 122 ahead of PDP’s 60; in unit 002 the ruling party polled 298 to defeat PDP which got 68.

In unit 003, PDP polled 143 behind APC’s 319. APC also scored 278 in unit 004 to defeat PDP which got 144.

At unit 005, APC scored 196 while PDP polled 53. Unit 006 was also cleared by APC with 308 to PDP’s 54 votes. At unit 007 Mr Buhari equally defeated Mr Abubakar with 263 against 85 votes.

