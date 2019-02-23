UPDATED: Atiku loses own polling unit to Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at his polling unit.
Wild jubilation broke out following the announcement that Mr Buhari scored 186 votes to defeat Mr Abubakar who scored 167 votes.
The APC also cleared the results for senatorial and House of Representatives seats at the polling unit.
The ruling party scored 187 votes to PDP’s 120 votes in the senatorial poll. For the House, the APC scored 145 votes against PDP’s 121 votes.
