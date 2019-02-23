Violence breaks out at Lagos polling unit

Armed hoodlums stormed several polling units in Ward J, Ifelodun local council, and destroyed electoral materials and chased away officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission as the presidential elections held Saturday.

Dominic Opara, a resident, said he was disenfranchised because he had to take to his heels.

“The boys were armed with machetes, broken bottles, and other weapons. The police were unarmed and they ran away,” Mr Opara, a lecturer, said.

“They told everyone that if you want to vote for PDP, go home. They later came back and destroyed everything.”

The affected polling units include PU 045 and 046 in Ward J and PU 034 in Ward K among others.

When PREMIUM TIMES later visited the area, ballot papers and boxes littered all over streets. All the already thumb-printed ballot papers showed everyone voting for PDP.

The affected polling units are known PDP strongholds in the area, where most of the residents were also disenfranchised due to death threats during the 2017 council election in the state.

