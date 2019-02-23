Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has cancelled elections in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers after voting failed to take off there today.

The commission’s spokesperson in Rivers State, Edwin Enabor, confirmed the decision to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday afternoon.

He said elections in the area would now hold on another date to be set by the commission.

“In Bonny, there was no election at all,” said Mr Enabor, adding that: “the exercise there has been postponed. It will hold on another day.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how elections could not hold in the area after protesting APC members stopped materials and personnel from leaving the INEC office there.

The APC supporters reportedly alleged that the ballot papers deployed to the area were fake.

A resident, Opuade Abbey, said the area had been taken over by armed security operatives including soldiers.

The development in Bonny may affect the results of Rivers southeast senatorial district and Bonny/Degema federal constituency elections.

Elsewhere, in Okrika Local Government Area, Mr Enabor said sensitive materials for one ward was diverted.

“Therefore voting did not hold in the affected registration area (ward),” he said.

“The position of the commission is that election will be conducted separately for that registration area later.”