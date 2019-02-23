INEC cancels, reschedules elections in Rivers LGA

Rivers state on map
Rivers state on map

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has cancelled elections in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers after voting failed to take off there today.

The commission’s spokesperson in Rivers State, Edwin Enabor, confirmed the decision to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday afternoon.

He said elections in the area would now hold on another date to be set by the commission.

“In Bonny, there was no election at all,” said Mr Enabor, adding that: “the exercise there has been postponed. It will hold on another day.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how elections could not hold in the area after protesting APC members stopped materials and personnel from leaving the INEC office there.

The APC supporters reportedly alleged that the ballot papers deployed to the area were fake.

Okowa Campaign AD

A resident, Opuade Abbey, said the area had been taken over by armed security operatives including soldiers.

The development in Bonny may affect the results of Rivers southeast senatorial district and Bonny/Degema federal constituency elections.

Elsewhere, in Okrika Local Government Area, Mr Enabor said sensitive materials for one ward was diverted.

“Therefore voting did not hold in the affected registration area (ward),” he said.

“The position of the commission is that election will be conducted separately for that registration area later.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.