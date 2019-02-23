PDP speaks on presidential, National Assembly elections

Related News

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the elections held in many parts of the country.

Millions of Nigerians turned out in various polling units across the country to cast their votes in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

While the elections were peaceful in many parts of the country, there were cases of violence in many states including Rivers, Bayelsa, Lagos and Oyo states.

Several people were also disenfranchised from voting as their names were either not in the voters’ register or due to violence.

In its statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP blamed Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, for the violence.

Read the full PDP statement below.

APC Are Killing Nigerians, Burning Ballot Boxes –PDP…Salutes Nigerians for Their Resilience

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts all Nigerians and the international community to note how the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been killing innocent Nigerians, snatching and burning ballot boxes in today’s presidential election.

The party, however, says that nothing can break the will of the people in their determination to stand till the end, in voting out the incompetent, corrupt and oppressive APC administration.

The unleashing of violence is the major part of the script by the APC to intimidate Nigerians and disrupt the election, in their bid to enforce the now failed President Buhari’s self-succession plot.

President Buhari and the APC leadership must know that they are directly responsible for the killings in Rivers State, the violent snatching of ballot box and burning of electoral materials in Lagos and various other states where compromised security agents were used to directly interfere in the electoral process.

In Lagos State, the world watched in amazement as security agents aided APC thugs to invade polling centres, disrupt electoral process, manhandle voters, destroy and burnt electoral materials, including ballot papers and boxes.

In Rivers state, voters were shot and killed by agents of the APC in their desperation to manipulate the elections.

Our party is compiling a list of all infractions and the killings as well as securing the identities of all individuals who played roles in these the atrocities.

The PDP deeply salutes the resilience, courage and sacrifices by Nigerians, across the board, in resisting the Buhari’s anti-democratic forces and insisting that their votes must count, against all odds.

Nigerians across the country are exceptionally upbeat in their resolution to vote out this incompetent, divisive, vengeful, violent prone and corrupt APC administration, despite the machinations of the Buhari Presidency

This election has shown President Buhari and in particular, certain individuals in Lagos state, who thought that they were emperors, that the will of the people is bigger than them. The APC turned the election into a war but Nigerians have shown that nobody can suppress their resilient spirit.

The PDP, therefore, call on INEC to ensure that all votes count as Nigerians are following all the figures from the polling units. Having come thus far and after making huge sacrifices, Nigerians will never accept any result that does not reflect the reality of their already expressed wishes and aspiration at the polls.