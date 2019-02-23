INEC to extend voting time by hours lost

INEC CHAIRMAN, MAHMOOD YAKUBU
INEC CHAIRMAN, MAHMOOD YAKUBU

The Independent National Elector Commission (INEC) has said it will extend voting time by the hours lost.

The national Commissioner of the commission, Festus Okoye, made this known while briefing journalist at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

“What the commission has decided is that in any of the States where polls opened at 9’o clock, there will be an extension of one hour and it progresses that way,” he said.

Polls were supposed to open at 8a.m. and close by 2pm.

“In relation to the opening of polls in some of the states of the federation, as at 12noon, we recorded 100% opening of polls, some of them we recorded over 90% opening of poll,” he said.

“In Anambra as at 12 noon 90% of all the polling units had opened; in Edo state, 97%; in Ekiti, 100%; in the FCT we recorded 73%; in Katsina, 100%, in Kebbi, 100%, in Kogi, 91%, in Kwara, 96%, in Niger 99.35%, in Ogun, 74%, in Ondo, 100%, in Osun state, 100%, in Taraba, 69%, in Yobe, 69%.

Okowa Campaign AD

“In a place like Adamawa State, we recorded, 34% opening of polls, in Akwa Ibom, 64%, Bauchi, 49%, in Bayelsa, 29%, in borno, 35%, in Delta 32%, in Ebonyi, 35%, in Gombe, 62% and so on and so forth.

Mr Okoye assured the commission is in touch with all the resident electoral commissioners and electoral officers in almost all the local governments in relation to some the challenges they have that made polls not to open on time.

He said some of these challenges are security-related while some relate to the issue of late arrival of the members of the national Union of road transport workers.

“But in all these states the challenges are being addressed presently” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.