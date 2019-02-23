Moghalu, others decry card reader challenges, late arrival of materials

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has decried the non-performance of card readers in his ward at Nnewi North ward 2 in Anambra.

Mr Moghalu told reporters shortly after voting by 11.55 a.m that faulty card readers delayed voting in the area.

“I came out by 8 a.m to vote but the card readers were not functioning; so I went back to my house and came out by almost noon to vote.

“As you can see, some voters left out of frustration having waited for about three hours. This will affect the voting pattern.

“Democracy has a lot of challenges over performance failure by INEC but when I come to power, all these will change,’’ Mr Moghalu said.

In Ebonyi, the member representing Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency at the National Assembly, Sylvester Ogba, after casting his vote at Ndinkwegu-Amagu primary school polling unit, Abakaliki, lamented faulty card readers.

Mr Ogba said the card readers did not work for over an hour before it was fixed.

“The problem was later rectified by a technician but we want INEC to consider the lost time and add it to the voting period,” he said.

He noted that the peaceful atmosphere noticed at the area was due ”to the enlightenment given to the people to maintain peace and orderliness while voting”.

“This is the ancestral home of our people and we abhor acts that threaten the lives and property of the people,’’ he said.

Sylvanus Ngiji-Ngele, former Senator Ebonyi North senatorial district, commended the people and INEC for peaceful conduct.

Lazarus Ogbe, member representing Ezza South/ federal consituency, lamented the death of his agent alongside other PDP members by suspected hoodlums at Ndegu-Amagu ward one and two polling unit.

He said he was saddened by the loss but it would not deter the voters in affected areas from voting.