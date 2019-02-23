Obasanjo, Tinubu, Saraki cast their votes

Related News

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, have all cast their votes in the ongoing general elections.

Mr Obasanjo voted at ward 11, unit 22, Olusomi Compound, Abeokuta-North Local Government Area of Ogun State after a long delay due to late arrival of INEC officials.

The former president had already declared his support for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Obasanjo was an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he supported for the 2015 general elections.

He has, however, accused the president of nepotism, poor performance, and sectionalism and declared his support for Mr Abubakar.

Similarly, Mr Tinubu voted at PU 042, Ward 003, Junction of Kaffi Awolowo, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Also, Mr Saraki cast his vote at Ode Opobiyi polling unit 005/006, in Ajikobi Ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area in Kwara State.

Mr Saraki is a member of the opposition PDP.

He commended the peaceful atmosphere and asked the electorate to remain patient to enable them to cast their votes within the stipulated time frame.

He, however, decried the late arrival of voting materials to some polling units within Ilorin metropolis and called on the Independent Electoral Commission to redress the anomaly in subsequent elections.

Millions of Nigerians will today vote to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.