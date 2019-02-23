Obasanjo, Tinubu, Saraki cast their votes

and
Senate President Bukola Saraki and former president, OLusegun Obasanjo. [PHoto credit: THISDAY]
Senate President Bukola Saraki and former president, OLusegun Obasanjo. [PHoto credit: THISDAY]

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, have all cast their votes in the ongoing general elections.

Mr Obasanjo voted at ward 11, unit 22, Olusomi Compound, Abeokuta-North Local Government Area of Ogun State after a long delay due to late arrival of INEC officials.

The former president had already declared his support for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Obasanjo was an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he supported for the 2015 general elections.

He has, however, accused the president of nepotism, poor performance, and sectionalism and declared his support for Mr Abubakar.

Similarly, Mr Tinubu voted at PU 042, Ward 003, Junction of Kaffi Awolowo, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Okowa Campaign AD

Also, Mr Saraki cast his vote at Ode Opobiyi polling unit 005/006, in Ajikobi Ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area in Kwara State.

Mr Saraki is a member of the opposition PDP.

He commended the peaceful atmosphere and asked the electorate to remain patient to enable them to cast their votes within the stipulated time frame.

He, however, decried the late arrival of voting materials to some polling units within Ilorin metropolis and called on the Independent Electoral Commission to redress the anomaly in subsequent elections.

Millions of Nigerians will today vote to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.