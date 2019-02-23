Buhari and I deserve second term in office – Osinbajo

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said he and President Muhammadu Buhari deserved a second term in office.

He spoke after he and his wife, Dolapo voted at PU 2 Code 33 in Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

Mr Osinbajo is the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Buhari had earlier said in Daura where he voted that he was sure of victory.

“We are very confident of returning to office, we have gone round the nation and spoken to everyone.

“We are doing a lot on the part of youth and development, I believe we deserve a second term in office,” he said.

Mr Osinbajo also commended the turnout of voters and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 general elections.

He said the turnout was impressive, expressing confidence in the elections.

The vice president cast his votes after a little delay in the arrival of INEC ad hoc staff in his polling unit.