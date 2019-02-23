I look forward to a successful transition – Atiku

and
Atiku and Titi Abubakar have voted
Atiku and Titi Abubakar after casting their votes

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he is looking forward to a successful transition after the presidential election.

Mr Abubakar said this minutes after casting his vote at his polling unit of Ajiya in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Mr Abubakar was reacting to questions from journalists on his assessment of the elections.

He said “I am excited there is a large turnout of voters and I am hoping that this election will end free and fair.”

Asked if he will concede defeat if he loses, Mr Abubakar responded “I’m a Democrat individual unlike others. I look forward to a successful transition.”

Mr Abubakar was apparently reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s response when asked the same question earlier.

Okowa Campaign AD

When asked if he would congratulate the winner if he lost the election Mr Buhari said, “I will congratulate myself; I am going to be the winner,’’

Mr Abubakar cast his vote almost two hours after the commencement of the presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide.

Mr Buhari, the APC candidate, voted four minutes after the commencement of polling in Daura, Katsina State.

Millions of Nigerians will today vote to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in today’s election.

However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent Messrs Buhari and Abubakar.

