Presidential aides transfer polling units to Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

Following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari, most of the presidential aides have moved their polling units from various locations to Daura, Katsina State.

His top aide on Protocol, Lawal Kazaure, transferred his polling unit from Kazaure, Jigawa State to Sarkin Yara Ward A, Daura where Mr Buhari also votes.
Also, his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, transferred from Kano to Daura, just as the president’s ADC who also transferred from Kano. The same goes for the presidential aide on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad, who also transferred his polling unit from Kano to Daura.

The president’s Chief Security Officer whose previous polling unit is in Katsina also transferred to Daura.

The president’s personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo, transferred his pilling unit from Ekiti to Daura.

Mr Ahmad told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Buhari gave the directive in order not to disenfranchise those whose duties demand that they are with him all the time.

“That is why you can see that not all of us are here. Sarki Abba is in Adamawa, Femi is in Lagos because that is where they will be voting,” he said referring to Mr Buhari’s domestic aide and Special Adviser on Media.

Okowa Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.