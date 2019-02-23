JUST IN: Atiku casts his vote

, and
PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]
PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar during The Candidates interview. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has cast his vote at his polling unit in Ajiya in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He voted almost two hours after the polls opened nationwide.

Mr Abubakar arrived alongside his wife, Titi, at 9:55 a.m. at Ajiya Polling Unit 001 to cast their ballots.

Mr Abubakar said he was “a democratic,” when asked whether or not he would concede after voting.

Mr Abubakar has repeatedly committed himself to accepting the outcome of the presidential election, provided it is free and fair.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), voted four minutes after the commencement of polling in Daura, Katsina State.

