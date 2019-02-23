Election Violence: Two killed in Ebonyi

Related News

Two people were killed on Saturday during the presidential and National Assembly elections in Ebonyi State.

The incident occured at Amagu ward one in Ikwo local government area of the state. Three others were injured in the attack.

Police Commissioner in the state, Awosola Awotunde, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said the incident followed a clash between supporters of two political parties in the state.

“The injured ones are being treated in the hospital. We are treating them as suspects for now as they were involved in the clash”.

Details soon…