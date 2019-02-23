Voting delayed in parts of Nigeria

As the Nigerian general elections finally kicked off on Saturday after a one-week postponement, the process suffered delays due to the late arrival of officials and materials in parts of the country.

A total of 73 candidates are participating in the presidential election, which is holding on Saturday alongside elections to the National Assembly.

All the 109 Senate seats and 360 House of Representative seats are up for grabs across the 36 states and Abuja. A total of 1,904 candidates are taking part in the senatorial elections while 4,680 are seeking seats in the House of Representatives.

According to the electoral commission, INEC, 72.8 million (72,775,585) are eligible to vote in the elections having collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs). Of the 36 states and Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Rivers lead with the highest number of eligible voters.A total of 91 political parties are registered to participate in the elections which will take place in 119,973 polling units and 57,023 voting points nationwide.

In some of the states, PREMIUM TIMES findings revealed that both INEC officials and election materials were yet to arrive at some polling units as at 7:30 am.

In Sokoto State at Sule Meinaman polling unit 015 in Sokoto North LGA, the INEC officials complained of incomplete materials.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the presiding officer who identified himself as Muneer said there was no ink which voters need to thumbprint.

He said the unavailability of the material would delay activities at the polling unit.

Although the INEC said voting should commence 8 a.m, this did not happen at the polling unit as at 08:42 am

As at 7:30 a.m, there were no INEC officials at Polling unit 003, ward 02, Station Road, Jebba in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Similarly, At 7:46 am, Ward 5, polling 037, Iba, Ojo Local government, Lagos West senatorial district, Lagos State, no INEC official or election materials can be seen. Voters were seen waiting.

Voters were made to write their names on a list according to when they arrived.

In Nassarawa State, at 07:50 a.m, INEC staff and election materials were yet to arrive at a polling unit in Luguwambai Ward, Lafia, the state capital. Governor Tanko AlMakura is expected to vote at this unit.

As at 7:55 am, electoral officials and materials were yet to reach Polling Unit 006, Ward 2 Ajikobi in Ilorin West Local Government, Kwara State where Senate President Bukola Saraki is to vote.

As at 08:10 am, voting was yet to start at Polling Unit 16, Ward 1 at Itapa/Osin Local Government Area in Ekiti State.

At Polling Unit 002 Igbalete, Ward 06 Ado, F’ Okeyinmi, Ado Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State, voting was yet to begin as at 8:18 a.m.

Also, election materials were yet to arrive any of the polling units in Sagbama and Tungbo communities of Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State as at 8:18 am.

In Niger State, voting had not started by 8:23 a.m at Polling Unit 005, WARD 07, Kurmin Sarki in Suleja Local Government Area, although INEC officials had arrived.

Meanwhile, on Friday, INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission was ‘more than ready’ to conduct the elections.

As part of the enlightenment of what to expect at polling booths, INEC said three ballot boxes will be available at polling centres, a red one for the presidential election, a black one for the Senate election and the green ballot box for the House of Representatives election.

