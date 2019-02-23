Atiku, yet to vote

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is yet to cast his vote at his polling unit of Ajiya in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

This is almost one hour after the commencement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting has commenced in earnest at the unit and other centres across the metropolis.

Some of his aides who arrived at the unit, however, said the PDP flag-bearer “`should be coming any moment from now”.

President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC candidate, voted four minutes after the commencement of polling in Daura, Katsina State. (NAN)