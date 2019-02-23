UPDATED: INEC officials arrive late at Osinbajo’s polling unit

Related News

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived late arrive at the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Although Mr Osinbajo arrived early, the INEC officials only arrived at about 9:00a.m.

At the polling unit, VGC PU 2 Code 33, in Lagos State, only one police officer with the name tag Geoffrey A was at present at about 8:07 a.m.

Everything, however, looked set for the election as chairs and tables had been arranged. At least 100 voters were also already seated waiting to vote.

Journalists are also at the polling unit.

Some army officers from the B1 Division stationed at the toll gate leading to VGC earlier stopped the convoy of Mr Osinbajo.

The officers insisted that the standing order is to stop movement between 6 a.m and 6 p.m.

After about 20 minutes of delay, the mobile policemen hurriedly moved some of the barriers out of the way to allow through the convoy and that of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who was going to Epe.

Mr Osinbajo was yet to vote at about 9:20 a.m.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has voted in Polling Unit 003 at his Sarkin Yara Ward in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Millions of Nigerians will today vote to elect a president that will lead West Africa’s most populous country for another four years.

The voters will also elect 468 members of the National Assembly: the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A total of 73 presidential candidates are participating in today’s election. However, the contest is expected to be between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.