Buhari, wife vote in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha were the first to cast their votes at their polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.
.
The duo arrived the PU003 at Sarkin Yara Ward at exactly 8 am and they were accredited without any problem.
Mr Buhari is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in today’s election.
Mrs Buhari was the first to vote after which her husband voted.
However, after collecting his ballot papers, Mr Buhari stayed to peep at what his wife voted which elicited laughter from all around.
When he came out of the cubicle to cast his vote, Mr Buhari was clearly heard joking with Aisha that “ I had to peep because you are from Adamawa”.
Mr Buhari’s main challenger, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakr is also from Adamawa State.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.