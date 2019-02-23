Buhari, wife vote in Daura

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha were the first to cast their votes at their polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.

The duo arrived the PU003 at Sarkin Yara Ward at exactly 8 am and they were accredited without any problem.

Mr Buhari is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in today’s election.

Mrs Buhari was the first to vote after which her husband voted.

However, after collecting his ballot papers, Mr Buhari stayed to peep at what his wife voted which elicited laughter from all around.

When he came out of the cubicle to cast his vote, Mr Buhari was clearly heard joking with Aisha that “ I had to peep because you are from Adamawa”.

Mr Buhari’s main challenger, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakr is also from Adamawa State.