Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, will exercise their franchise in the 2019 presidential election at the Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, on Saturday.
Mr Osinbajo, who is from Ikenne, Ogun State, lived and worked in Lagos before he became vice president in 2015.
He was Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State from 1999 until 2007.
Mr Osinbajo also worked as a professor of law at the University of Lagos for many years.
The vice president arrived in Lagos for the exercise following the close of campaigns on midnight Thursday.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.