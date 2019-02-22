Elections: Buhari arrives Katsina, proceeds to Daura

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Katsina and has proceeded to Daura, his hometown where he is expected to cast his vote tomorrow.

The presidential aircraft carrying Mr Buhari and his wife Aisha landed at the Umaru Yar’adua airport Katsina at around3:25 pm.

They were received by Governor Aminu Masari accompanied by some senators and other important personalities in the state.

After the airport reception, Mr Buhari was ferried by an helicopter to Daura.

His chopper took off from the airport at 3:48 p.m.

Mr Buhari was in Katsina last week Thursday where he held a campaign rally in the town before heading to Daura to await the election.

However, he left Daura for Abuja Saturday afternoon after the chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu announced the postponement of the election by one week.