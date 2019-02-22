No genuine PVC, no voting – INEC Chairman

Permanent Voter Cards
Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs)

Anybody who does not possess a valid permanent voters card (PVC), or whose PVC is not authenticated by a card reader and ‘biometrics taken’ will not be allowed to vote on Saturday, the chairman of the electoral commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, said on Friday.

Mr Yakubu said this while briefing journalists and local and international observers in Abuja about his agency’s preparedness for Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

“No genuine PVC, no voting,” Mr Yakubu said.

Mr Yakubu also explained that while voters can go to polling units to their phones, they will not be allowed to take such phones to the polling booth, which is the exact point where voting takes place.

This is to guard against vote buying, he explained.

Details later…

