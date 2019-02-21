12 presidential candidates endorse Buhari

Related News

Twelve presidential candidates in Saturday’s presidential election on Thursday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the candidates’ closed door meeting with Mr Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The candidates are Shitu Kabir of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA); Edozie Madu (Independent Democrats); Danjuma Mohammed (Movement for Restoration & Defence of Democracy); Yusuf Nadabo Dantalle (Allied Peoples Movement); Ahmed Buhari (Save Nigeria Party) and Isah B. Dansarki (Mass Movement of Nigeria).

Others are Ikechukwu Nwaokafor (Advance Congress of Democrats); Alista Soyode (Yes Party); Charles Ogbali (Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party); Kenneth Ibe Kalu (United Peoples Congress); Isiyaka Paul Femili (Nigeria Element Progressive Party) and Robinson Akpu of the National Democratic Liberty Party.

The candidates are members of Forum of Presidential Candidates of Political Parties for Good Governance.

Mr Kabir, who is the Chairman of the Forum, confirmed the development.

He said they decided to throw in their lots with Mr Buhari because of advances made in security, economy, fighting corruption, infrastructure development, agricultural revolution and many others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had cleared 73 presidential candidates for Saturday’s election.

(NAN)