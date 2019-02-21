12 presidential candidates endorse Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari during his campaign in Ebonyi State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad]
President Muhammadu Buhari during his campaign in Ebonyi State. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad]

Twelve presidential candidates in Saturday’s presidential election on Thursday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the candidates’ closed door meeting with Mr Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The candidates are Shitu Kabir of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA); Edozie Madu (Independent Democrats); Danjuma Mohammed (Movement for Restoration & Defence of Democracy); Yusuf Nadabo Dantalle (Allied Peoples Movement); Ahmed Buhari (Save Nigeria Party) and Isah B. Dansarki (Mass Movement of Nigeria).

Others are Ikechukwu Nwaokafor (Advance Congress of Democrats); Alista Soyode (Yes Party); Charles Ogbali (Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party); Kenneth Ibe Kalu (United Peoples Congress); Isiyaka Paul Femili (Nigeria Element Progressive Party) and Robinson Akpu of the National Democratic Liberty Party.

The candidates are members of Forum of Presidential Candidates of Political Parties for Good Governance.

Mr Kabir, who is the Chairman of the Forum, confirmed the development.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said they decided to throw in their lots with Mr Buhari because of advances made in security, economy, fighting corruption, infrastructure development, agricultural revolution and many others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had cleared 73 presidential candidates for Saturday’s election.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.