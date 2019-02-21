Elections: U.S. Embassy closes Abuja, Lagos offices on Friday

The U.S Embassy says its Abuja office and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday in recognition of the work-free day declared by the Federal Government.
The embassy said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja
The federal government has declared Friday, February 22 as a Work-Free Day to enable Nigerians to prepare for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly Elections on Saturday, February 23.
“In recognition of this declaration and to encourage all our Nigerian employees to exercise their right to vote, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos will be closed.
“No consular services will be available. If you already have a regular visa or ACS appointment for that date, you will be contacted for rescheduling,” the embassy stated.
(NAN)
