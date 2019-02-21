I won’t resign, says INEC Chairman Yakubu

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a stakeholders meeting on 2019 General Elections postponement, in Abuja on Saturday (16/2/19). 01462/16/2/2019/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN
The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said he has no reason to resign from office.

The chairman said this at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

“I am not under any pressure. Will I consider resign? I see no reason to even contemplate resigning. There is no reason whatsoever. The Commission will do the job that is there for us to do.”

Since the rescheduling of last Saturday’s election, some Nigerians have urged the chairman to quit.

INEC rescheduled the general elections for presidential and National Assembly elections from February 16 to 23 and governorship and House of Assembly elections from March 2 to 9 due to logistics issues.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will act on INEC’s controversial action after the polls are concluded.

His planned investigation has also drawn condemnation fro. many who point out that Mr Buhari’s announcement implies he has already concluded he will win the polls to be able to question the INEC chairman.

The government was also criticised this week after the State Security Service summoned key officials of the electoral body over the postponement.

The secret police, SSS, withdrew the summons after the government was accused of intimidating electoral officials.

