Katsina leads Nigeria’s other 35 states and Abuja in the percentage of registered voters who have collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs).

This is contained in the data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, one of the contenders in the presidential race, is from Katsina where he is also expected to cast his vote on Saturday.

The data shows that 98.7 per cent of Katsina’s 3.2 million registered voters collected their PVCs. Katsina is followed by Taraba State where 97.3 per cent of registered voters collected their PVCs.

President Buhari’s major challenger is Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Abubakar hails from Adamawa State, which is also a battleground. This is because Mr Buhari is known to be widely popular in the state and his campaign team is optimistic that he would do well to compete for the state’s voters.

The INEC data shows that 90.6 per cent of Adamawa’s 1.9 million registered voters collected their PVCs.

It is, therefore, going to be a question of how many voters in Adamawa State will vote for the president and the number of votes that Mr Abubakar can pull in Katsina State.

Other states that have more than 90 per cent of registered voters collecting their PVCs are Adamawa (90.7 per cent), Akwa Ibom (91.2 per cent), Bauchi (94.8 per cent), Benue (90.5 per cent), Cross River (90.8 per cent), Enugu (92 per cent), Gombe (96 per cent), Kaduna (93 per cent), Kebbi (95.1 per cent), Niger (91 per cent), Sokoto (91 per cent), Yobe (92.4 per cent), and Zamfara (94.7 per cent).

States with the least percentage of registered voters who have collected their PVCs are Ogun (71.3 per cent), Ekiti (73.2 per cent), Imo (74.9 per cent), Oyo (74.1 per cent) and Osun (75.3 per cent)

Collected voters cards do not necessarily translate to votes as some persons may choose not to vote despite collecting their PVCs. However, collected voters cards mean the total votes in that state cannot be more than the number of PVCs collected as only persons with PVCs can be allowed to vote.

The presidential and National Assembly elections take place on Saturday, February 23 with over 70 candidates of different parties vying for the office of the president.