Related News

Katsina leads Nigeria’s other 35 states and Abuja in the percentage of registered voters who have collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs).

This is contained in the data released by the electoral commission, INEC, on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is from Katsina where he is also expected to cast his vote on Saturday.

The data shows that 98.7 per cent of Katsina’s 3.2 million registered voters collected their PVCs.

Katsina is followed by Taraba State where 97.3 per cent of registered voters collected their PVCs.

Other states that have more than 90 per cent of registered voters collecting their PVCs are Adamawa (90.7 per cent), Akwa Ibom (91.2 per cent), Bauchi (94.8 per cent), Benue (90.5 per cent), Cross River (90.8 per cent), Enugu (92 per cent), Gombe (96 per cent), Kaduna (93 per cent), Kebbi (95.1 per cent), Niger (91 per cent), Sokoto (91 per cent), Yobe (92.4 per cent), and Zamfara (94.7 per cent).

Collected voters cards do not necessarily translate to votes as some persons may choose not to vote despite collecting their PVCs. However, collected voters cards mean the total votes in that state cannot be more than the number of PVCs collected as only persons with PVCs can be allowed to vote.

The presidential and National Assembly elections take place on Saturday. February 23.

Details later…