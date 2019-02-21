Vote Buying: Buhari raises alarm over huge dollars in circulation

FILE PHOTO: From left: Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari, during emergency Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tueesday (15/1/19) 00439/15/01/2019/Callistus Ewelike/JAU/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern at the huge amount of foreign currency flooding the country which he said is intended to influence the outcome of the general elections beginning on Saturday.

Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Mr Buhari raised the alarm during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The president accused some politicians of flouting money laundering regulations in their desperate bid to capture political power.

He, however, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for successfully tracking the money in “millions of United States dollars”.

According to him, the EFCC’s success followed the presidential directive to investigative agencies to probe a number of high profile cases.

He reassured the nation of his administration’s determination to wage ‘relentless’ war against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Mr Buhari reiterated his appeal to Nigerians, especially politicians, to place the interest of the “country above all others, as they troop out to cast their votes in the coming elections.”

(NAN)

