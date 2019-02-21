VIDEO: Nigeria’s Vice President Osinbajo denies resignation rumours

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has denied a rumour circulating online that he has resigned from his office.
Mr Osinbajo is the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari under the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election rescheduled for Saturday.

On Thursday, the rumour trended on Twitter that Mr Osinbajo resigned his position to protest his alleged exclusion from a security meeting on Wednesday.

The vice president took to his verified Twitter handle to debunk the rumour.

“Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years. I have not resigned! I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari”, he wrote on Twitter.

“There is danger in posting or reposting information online without verifying them. Even if you retract that tweet or online post, the message has already been sent.

“The presidential election is only two days away and false/politically motivated messages are expected to be on the rise. Just as it is your inalienable right to express yourself online, it is also your obligation to ensure that your ‘expression’ does not cause the loss of another’s life or future!”

Okowa Campaign AD

View Mr Osinbajo video debunking the rumour below:

