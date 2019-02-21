FOR THE RECORD: What Bola Tinubu said at Lagos APC meeting on Valentine’s Day

Related News

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, addressed party members at a crowded public meeting of APC supporters in Lagos last Thursday.

The address has, however, become controversial following reports in the media suggesting that the former Lagos State governor boasted that he stole public funds and planned to induce voters with money.

The Tinubu Media Office in a rebuttal Wednesday said Mr Tinubu’s statements were misrepresented by mischief makers as the politician never implied that he stole public funds. “Take Asiwaju’s statement for what was truly said,” a statement by Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu’s media aide, said Wednesday. “He said he would not steal money nor ask for government funds. Instead, he said he would recognise the successful efforts of APC members using only his personal funds.”

Mr Tinubu had earlier promised to secure 3 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Lagos. The Tinubu media office said this objective, and the desire to reward party supporters, was the crux of Mr Tinubu’s Valentine’s Day statement on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Tinubu spoke in Yoruba while addressing party supporters at the gathering. This newspaper has obtained the audio in circulation and hereby presents a translated version:

“All of you that come to Bourdillon (Mr Tinubu’s Lagos home) for ‘mobilization’; it’s ‘mobilization’ we are doing here right about now. Or don’t you understand? This is the reason: we are here for ‘mobilisation’. Definitely, if you know where your partner, our (party) member, resides in your neighbourhood, you’d be able to call them out. You are a registered member, then go out and cast the vote. You’d vote massively. So after I see the result, that’s when I will bring out good money for you folks.

“Here is how we did it in the past: they (party members) would surround me like ants surround sugar; they would besiege me like Molue or Danfo, screaming ‘mobilization…mobilization…’ as though they do not reside in the same neighbourhood. This time, when your shoes become worn out, when you deliver the votes, I can guarantee you substantial money that would surprise you. May we not be afflicted by lack.

“They abused me when I misspoke (in Osun). The snake never gets imprisoned, or so goes an Ijebu saying. They ask for (an Ijebu man’s) tax receipts and he says: ‘the snake does not go to prison’. They took him to the zoo and he saw different snakes kept under the net in the zoo. They thereafter asked him: ‘what are these?’ He replied they are snakes. Then they asked him again, ‘where are they?’ He replied, ‘Prison’. Then he added thereafter: ‘I would be guided in my speeches henceforth’.

“That explains the analogy of my mouth with which I misspoke, which eventually paid off anyway, in Osun. They accused us of the imposition of candidates in Osun; that we brought Aregbesola and Oyetola from Lagos, and all sorts. Then we said: if we train your sons and they become experienced in the art of governance and understand the know-how, should we not allow them to come back home to develop the state? How much really is your money that I want to loot? That, you do not have my kind of money. Their king was on seat; I said you do not have my kind of money except that I would convert your money into ‘change’ (render it worthless). Alas, they were recording the entire conversation and that’s how it came out in a viral video. So (like the Ijebu man), I would keep my mouth under control so that I do not say a similar thing here today.

“But Buhari does not have the kind of money I would steal. He even does not have the kind of money I could take from him…He does not have the financial war chest for election. So, whatever I’m promising you is for real – and it’s coming from my own pocket. I do not need to go to Alausa (Lagos State Government House) before I can get money…”