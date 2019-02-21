Elections: Nigerian govt declares Friday public holiday, excludes bankers

The federal government has declared Friday, February 22, as public holiday ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections holding on Saturday, Vanguard reports.
This was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday.
“The Federal Government declares Friday, February 22, 2019 as work-free day. Those providing essential duties and bankers are excluded,” the statement said.
“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their polling units for the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections.
“Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general elections.”
