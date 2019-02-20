JAMB considers postponement of 2019 examination

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board is considering a postponement of this year’s entrance examination into higher institutions.

The board also announced a postponement of the mock examination earlier scheduled for February 23.

The postponement of the mock examination is due to the presidential and parliamentary elections which will hold the same day. The elections were postponed from February 16. State elections were also postponed from March 2 to 9.

No new date has been fixed for the mock examination.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday evening in a phone interview, the JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the scheduled date for the mock examination will be communicated soon.

”A new date for the mock examination will be announced by the management of the board shortly,” he said.

When asked if the date for the main examination which was slated for March 16 to 23 has been shifted, Mr Benjamin said the board is consulting and will inform the public of any new development. He said the elections may, however, cause a postponement of the main examination.

”Elections have been shifted and we are also watching other government programmes. If for any reason they affect our timetable, we will not be averse to shifting. But as it is now, our date stands,” he said.

“We have fixed the date for our examinations. They have shifted the elections and we are also looking at the elections. If for any reason it affects our examinations we will certainly change but if it doesn’t affect our examinations we will let it be.

“If they do elections and there is need to do a run-off and it enters another week, of course, it will affect our programmes.

“Our mock examination was supposed to start this weekend. Now that the independent national electoral commission has shifted the presidential elections to this weekend, certainly mock examination will not take place that day,” Mr Benjamin said.

A top official of JAMB, however, told PREMIUM TIMES the examination would be moved to April 16.

Sale Of Forms

This year, the sale or registration forms to all candidates including those outside Nigeria started January 10 and is scheduled to end February 21.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Chairman, Governing Board of JAMB, Emmanuel Ndukwe, said it would not extend its registration deadline.

The board is charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations to applicants into Nigerian public and private universities, monotechnics, polytechnics and colleges of education.