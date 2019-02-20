Nigeria will support global oil output reduction for higher prices – Buhari

President @MBuhari receives in audience Special Envoy of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today at the State House, Abuja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
President @MBuhari receives in audience Special Envoy of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today at the State House, Abuja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja pledged the cooperation of Nigeria to the effort of oil-producing nations to reduce output to attract higher prices in the global market.

A statement by Garba Shehu, Media and Publicity Aide to the President, said Mr Buhari made this position known when he received Ahmad Qattan, Minister of State for African Affairs and Special Envoy of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

In the statement, the president said that Nigeria was, as a responsible member of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), willing to go along with the Saudi initiative of limiting oil output to push up prices.

He said that output cuts had always been difficult for Nigeria considering its peculiar circumstances of a large population, a huge expanse of land and state of under-development, adding, “I wish we can produce more.”

“I have listened carefully to the message. I will speak with the Minister of State for Petroleum. I will call for the latest production figures.

“I know that it is in our interest to listen. We will cooperate.”

Okowa Campaign AD

He said that higher oil prices would make both nations stronger and their citizens more prosperous.

Mr Buhari commended the Saudi monarch for his leadership in global oil matters, assuring that Nigeria would continue to accord respect to the Kingdom in that regard.

President @MBuhari receives in audience Special Envoy of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today at the State House, Abuja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
President @MBuhari receives in audience Special Envoy of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today at the State House, Abuja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
President @MBuhari receives in audience Special Envoy of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today at the State House, Abuja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]

Earlier, the Special Envoy had said that he brought special greetings from King Salman and the Crown Prince, and expressed their best wishes for Nigeria as the country prepared into general elections.

Mr Qattan said that the important reason for his mission was to make a request to Mr Buhari to ensure that Nigeria complied with quotas assigned in January by exiting previous exemption from output cuts.

According to him, Saudi has reduced its own output by 1.4 million barrels per day to ensure that prices go up.

He, however, pointed out that Saudi Arabia alone could not bring stability to the oil market and shore up prices.

The envoy called for greater adherence to production cuts by Nigeria and expressed hope that he would take a positive message back home.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.