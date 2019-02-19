EFCC kicks against judgment on Maina, vows to Appeal

Abdulrashid Maina
Former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has noted with concern, the judgement of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, in which Justice Folasade Ogunbanjo restrained the commission from declaring the chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abudulrasheed Maina, wanted. The judge also gave an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the EFCC and its affiliates or related bodies from further declaring Mr Maina wanted in relation to the issue of the pension scam.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the judgement in which the court also ruled that the EFCC has not violated Mr Maina’s rights and refused to grant him monetary compensation.

“As a commission, we state that such a pronouncement amounts to a clog on the wheels of our operations in execution of our statutory duties. The judgment must not be allowed to stand because it is not only a miscarriage of justice but grossly inimical to the culture of corrupt-free society which the Commission is striving so hard to enthrone. We will therefore, appeal the judgement.

“We further wish to state that we will not relent to do all that is required within the ambit of the law in our avowed commitment to bring every Nigerian with ill-gotten wealth to justice,” the EFCC said in a statement Tuesday night.

The EFCC had in 2017 declared Mr Maina wanted, following his refusal to honour the commission’s invitations.

But in his bid to evade the long arm of the law, Mr Maina, on September 5, 2018, in a suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/957/2918, asked the court to decide whether the commission can lawfully exercise powers of declaring him wanted, either on its official website or any other media platform, or “harass him.”

Okowa Campaign AD

While being a fugitive, Mr Maina was controversially reinstated into the public service and promoted. He was sacked again after PREMIUM TIMES exposed the reinstatement. He has since gone into hiding.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.