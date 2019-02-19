EFCC kicks against judgment on Maina, vows to Appeal

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has noted with concern, the judgement of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, in which Justice Folasade Ogunbanjo restrained the commission from declaring the chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abudulrasheed Maina, wanted. The judge also gave an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the EFCC and its affiliates or related bodies from further declaring Mr Maina wanted in relation to the issue of the pension scam.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the judgement in which the court also ruled that the EFCC has not violated Mr Maina’s rights and refused to grant him monetary compensation.

“As a commission, we state that such a pronouncement amounts to a clog on the wheels of our operations in execution of our statutory duties. The judgment must not be allowed to stand because it is not only a miscarriage of justice but grossly inimical to the culture of corrupt-free society which the Commission is striving so hard to enthrone. We will therefore, appeal the judgement.

“We further wish to state that we will not relent to do all that is required within the ambit of the law in our avowed commitment to bring every Nigerian with ill-gotten wealth to justice,” the EFCC said in a statement Tuesday night.

The EFCC had in 2017 declared Mr Maina wanted, following his refusal to honour the commission’s invitations.

But in his bid to evade the long arm of the law, Mr Maina, on September 5, 2018, in a suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/957/2918, asked the court to decide whether the commission can lawfully exercise powers of declaring him wanted, either on its official website or any other media platform, or “harass him.”

While being a fugitive, Mr Maina was controversially reinstated into the public service and promoted. He was sacked again after PREMIUM TIMES exposed the reinstatement. He has since gone into hiding.