Dogara publicly tackles Buhari

Yakubu Dogara
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, in what is believed to be his first public condemnation of the president since leaving the ruling party last year.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Executive Commitee on Tuesday, Mr Dogara said the president has done nothing for almajiris in his almost four years in office — despite claiming to be for the masses.

He said Mr Buhari lacks a constituency as he has abandoned the masses and the almajiris which he said the president claimed to fight for.

“The almajiris have seen through this fraud, this charade. The president has lost his constituency,” he said.

The almajiris are children in northern Nigeria, numbering in the millions, who are abandoned in the streets as beggars.

Mr Dogara said the president is not committed to the education sector which has direct impact on the masses, but rather is after the petroleum ministry which will impact himself.

Okowa Campaign AD

“We thought Buhari would choose to become the minister of education not petroleum,” he said.

On the president’s threat of death against ballot box snatchers, Mr Dogara said security operatives in the country should only act on lawful orders but not unlawful orders.

He said calling for the killing of ballot box snatchers is an unlawful order which no professional security operative will adhere to.

Mr Dogara is a former member of the ruling All Progressives Congress. He left the party for the main opposition, PDP, in September 2018. This appears to be the first time the speaker would publicly attack the president since dumping the APC.

Mr Dogara’s exit was celebrated by supporters of Governor Mohammed Abubakar in Bauchi State, with whom the speaker has been having political confrontation for about two years.

Although Bauchi heavily leans towards the APC, the top lawmaker is expected to retain his seat, spurred by the unique demography of his Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency, which has a high population of Christians in the Muslim-majority state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.