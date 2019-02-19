Buhari convenes expanded security meeting

PIC.1. FROM LEFT: CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, AIR-MARSHAL SADIQUE ABUBARKAR;
PIC.1. FROM LEFT: CHIEF OF THE AIR STAFF, AIR-MARSHAL SADIQUE ABUBARKAR; CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF, GEN. ABAYOMI GABRIEL OLONISAKIN; VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO; PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI; CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT-GEN. TUKUR BURATAI AND CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF, VICE-ADMIRAL IBOK ETE EKWE IBAS, AT THE DECORATION OF SERVICE CHIEFS AT THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (13/8/15). 5926/13/8/2015/ICE/CH/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding an expanded security meeting in his office at the State House, Abuja.

Apart from the known members of the National Security Council, the governors of Borno, Kaduna and Adamawa States are also attending the meeting.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made available to the media, the attendance of the governors implies discussions may be about the resurgence of insecurity in those states.

Attacks by the extremist group, Boko Haram, have recently increased in Borno. Last week, the group attacked the convoy of Gov. Kashim Shettima, killing a soldier and four others.

The insurgents have also been attacking villages around Madagali and Michika local governments in Adamawa State.

Separately, the conflict between locals and Fulani communities in Kaduna State reignited last week with attacks and reprisals leading to the death of 66 persons, including women and children.

The meeting which started by at the presidential villa at about 11: a.m., also has in attendance the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan- Ali, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others are the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Sadique, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General of Department for State Service Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

